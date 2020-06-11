1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kwara Zonal Office, said it uncovered 1,000 ghost workers allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, a report by the News Agency of Nigeria said.

The Zonal Head, Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday, while speaking with journalists on the commission’s achievements during the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharu said the global health challenge posed by the pandemic should not be seen as an impediment to the fight against corruption.

He said the EFCC made cash recovery of over N138m from the coffers of looters in the state.

“The zone earlier handed over N374m to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, on two occasions.

“The zone also uncovered an alleged diversion of about N750m from the Light-Up Kwara Project. Funds for the project, worth about N72m, were used in purchasing a property in the Guzape area of Abuja,” he said.

The anti-graft agency boss said they secured the interim forfeiture of eight residential buildings within the state capital and in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

He said the zone secured 52 convictions with final forfeitures of some number of vehicles.

Sharu assured the public that the zone would not relent in its efforts to bring sanity to the society by investigating, arresting, and prosecuting corrupt individuals.