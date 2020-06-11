17-year-old Boy, Three Others Killed In Bayelsa Gang Violence

A clash between suspected members of Iceland and Bobos cult groups in Amarata area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has claimed the lives of four persons including a 17-year-old boy identified as Tariebi popularly known as Kim.

The bloody cult violence, which has lasted over two weeks, has made mockery of attempts by the state government through the office of the state vigilante service to promote peaceful co-existence among gangs in the state. FILE PHOTO: Gunmen

The 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the head by suspected members of Icelander group on Tuesday evening along the Apex Academy Road in Amarata, was not a member of either warring groups.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the late teenager was a humble boy loved by many on the street but was unfortunately caught in the shooting.

According to him, “A commercial tricycle was sighted entering the street at about 7:30pm with three boys inside. And the next thing residents heard were gun shots. By the time they went to check, the corpse of the boy was found.

“Most residents have contributed some money to assist in the burial of the boy. Though the police came for the corpse but later brought it back for the family to bury him properly.”

Some of the suspected gang members that caused his death are reported to have gone into hiding, coming out occasionally to launch attacks on rivals.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Asimin Butswat, said reports available showed that only two deaths were recorded, adding that the command had commenced investigations into the incident at Amarata, which resulted in the death of two suspected cult members.