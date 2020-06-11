AAC Inaugurates 11-member Committee For Ondo Governorship Election

The African Action Congress has inaugurated an 11-member electoral committee for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

The party disclosed that Mr Gabriel Adelaja would head the committee while Comrade Agba Jalingo would serve as secretary.



Members of the committee include Uluocha Kingdom Chukuwdu, Samuel Ajeigbe, Kofoworola Beckley and Alex Adeniyi.



Others are Tope Temokun, Sanyaolu Juwon, Ade Adeniyi, Ayantuga Alaba, and Alhaji Abdulkadir.



The committee members are expected to oversee the affairs of the party for transparency ahead of the governorship election.

Speaking after their inauguration, Adelaja said the committee was formed to take over Ondo State from the present government.

He added that the committee members were ready to work as a team in order to ensure AAC had the winning edge in the election.

He said, “This is a national assignment for strategic planning, coordination and execution of processes that will lead to our party’s success at the polls.

“AAC has the vitality to rescue the people of Ondo State from the hands of their visionless and self-serving government.”

