BREAKING: Police Confirms Kidnap Of 90-year-old Brother Of Ex-Adamawa State Governor, Nyako

Spokesperson for the state command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told SaharaReporters that the older Nyako was abducted in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Mayo-Belwa town.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the kidnap of a 90-year-old man, Dahiru Nyako, who is the elder brother of former governor of the state, Murtala Nyako.

He said, "The Commissioner of Police has dispatched a combined team of intelligence, anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery operatives to rescue him."

Shamsiyya, a family member, disclosed that fierce-looking gunmen stormed the residence, firing sporadically to scare away people before taking away the old man.

He said, "They came in their droves, late in the night, firing gunshots to cause fear and succeeded in whisking him away.”

