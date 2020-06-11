COVID-19: Ondo-based Journalist Denies Having Coronavirus After State Government Included Him In List Of Infected Persons

A journalist based in Ondo State, who was listed among those with Coronavirus, has come out to deny the news.

The result of his test was mentioned alongside that of a cleric and a nurse by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the weekly update on COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking on Thursday in Akure, the journalist said that he only had malaria fever and not Coronavirus.

He said he had even recovered from malaria three weeks before he was invited for COVID-19 test by health officials tracing others with the virus.

According to him, upon his arrival at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, he was isolated and placed under watch by officials.

He added that on his first day at the facility another test was conducted on him and it turned out negative.

He said, "Yet they refused to release me not until after eight days at the isolation centre in Akure".