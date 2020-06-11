Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles

Despite the corruption scandal and financial embezzlement rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N1.599bn for the commission.

The sum was approved for the purchase of 62 vehicles.

The approval was announced by the NDDC via its official Twitter handle @NDDCOnline.

The vehicles to be bought include 45 Toyota Hilux, two Toyota Coaster buses, four Toyota Prado, five Toyota Land Cruiser, one Toyota Camry, and five Toyota Hiace.

“The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved N1,599,180,544.68 for NDDC to buy 62 assorted models of Toyota vehicles.

"The Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the FEC approval, which he described as evidence of their great confidence in the IMC.

"Prof Pondei restated that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC will provide the enabling environment for the forensic audit exercise," the tweet reads.

A forensic audit is ongoing in the NDDC after the commission squandered N40bn in three months.

The NDDC was also involved in the spending of N5bn for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers and provision of community-based sensitisation campaign against the spread of COVID-19 to a company named Signora Concept Services Limited.