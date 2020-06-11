Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles

A forensic audit is ongoing in the NDDC after the commission squandered N40bn in three months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

Despite the corruption scandal and financial embezzlement rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N1.599bn for the commission.

The sum was approved for the purchase of 62 vehicles.

The approval was announced by the NDDC via its official Twitter handle @NDDCOnline.

The vehicles to be bought include 45 Toyota Hilux, two Toyota Coaster buses, four Toyota Prado, five Toyota Land Cruiser, one Toyota Camry, and five Toyota Hiace.

“The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved N1,599,180,544.68 for NDDC to buy 62 assorted models of Toyota vehicles.

"The Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the FEC approval, which he described as evidence of their great confidence in the IMC.

"Prof Pondei restated that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC will provide the enabling environment for the forensic audit exercise," the tweet reads.

A forensic audit is ongoing in the NDDC after the commission squandered N40bn in three months.

The NDDC was also involved in the spending of N5bn for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers and provision of community-based sensitisation campaign against the spread of COVID-19 to a company named Signora Concept Services Limited.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption 1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Taraba Killings: Confessions Of Killer Soldiers Shielded From Trial By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Niger Delta Militants Kick Against Plan To End Amnesty Program, Vow To Shutdown National Assembly
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion ‘Buhari Makes Nigeria Most Dangerous Country In The World For Christians’ By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition As Coronavirus Treatment Continues
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Jobs 39.4 Million Nigerians May Lose Jobs Before 2020 Ends, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian Writer, Loses Father
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Expresses Lack Of Faith In APC Screening Process
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos Court Frees 15-year-old Girl Accused Of Killing Man Who Tried To Rape Her
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad