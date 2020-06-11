June 12: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Commutes Death Sentence Of 10 Prisoners To Life Imprisonment

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has commuted the death sentences of 10 condemned prisoners to life imprisonment. 

The action was part of events marking this year's Democracy Day slated for June 12 by the Ondo State Government. 

A statement by the governor's spokesman, Segun Ajiboye, added that five inmates on life imprisonment were commuted to various terms of jail. 

He revealed that 13 other inmates serving various prison terms were pardoned having served substantial portions of their sentences. 

Ajiboye said Governor Akeredolu was exercising the power conferred on him by Section 212 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

According to him, the governor advised the beneficiaries of the gesture to always shun acts that can likely return them to prison.

