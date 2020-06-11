Katsina Youth Block Major Roads In Faskari LGA To Protest Rising Killings By Bandits

Angry youths in Yankara town under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Thursday blocked major roads in the locality to protest the rising spate of insecurity.

The youth chanting “We are no more with APC”, further stated that they were tired of the daily killing of residents of the state by bandits, who roam the landscape freely.

The latest protest comes two days after angry resident in Yantumaki town, Damusa Local Government Area of Katsina burnt down a billboard of the All Progressives Congress with the images of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari.

KATSINA: Angry youths yesterday after mutilating @MBuhari and @GovernorMasari billboard at âYantumaki they also stay put to ensure that it is burnt to ashes.#katsinaisbleeding #Katsina

READ MORE: https://t.co/QeDGIn1Xho pic.twitter.com/L1K1odKhdq — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 10, 2020

The angry residents also barricaded the Katsina/Kankara Highway and set bonfires along the road.

Bandits mostly in midnight raids have slaughtered dozens of residents across the state, displacing hundreds of individuals and households in the process including pregnant women and children, who now beg for food and water to survive on daily basis.