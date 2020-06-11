Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl In Kogi, Threatens To Kill Victim's Family Members

The alleged rapist also threatened to kill any family member of the victim, who dare report the matter to the police.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

A 14-year-old girl has been raped in Kogi State by one Alfa Arome.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place on Saturday 6th June, 2020 in Dekina Local Government  Area of Kogi State when the victim accompanied her uncle to a wedding ceremony in the area. 

After the wedding, it was gathered that Jane (not real name) was looking for one of her sisters, 'Omojo,’ who came from another village to attend the event and it was at that point that Arome, who designed the cake for the wedding, grabbed her hands and said he would take her to meet her sister.

The girl was said to have been hypnotised and subdued by Arome in the process and taken to the house of one of his apprentices in the town where he sexually abused her for two days.  Arome Alfa

A source familiar with the incident said, “When Arome got information that we were looking for her, he brought the girl to our house quietly and asked her to enter through the back door.

 "This is not his first time he wil rape minors but nobody can talk.  Some of those children have kids for him but because of his charms, the villagers cannot fight for their rights."

When Jane was eventually released, according to the source, she was bleeding and upon interrogation, she narrated her encounter and ordeal at the hands of the rapist.

She was later rushed to the hospital for medical examination where sperm was evacuated from her vagina. The pant of the victim with blood stain


Medical report
Meanwhile, the matter has been reported at Dekina Police Station and the police have launched a manhunt for him as he was said to have been on the run.

Saharareporters, New York

