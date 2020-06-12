Fake Soldier Arrested In Ondo Arraigned In Court, Granted Bail

Abe was granted bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum by Mrs. O.R Yakubu of the magistrate court.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has granted bail to a fraudster, who disguised a soldier, Abe Sunday, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The 34-year-old was dragged to court by the police for allegedly impersonating an officer of the Nigerian Air Force. 

The suspect is facing trial on a three-count charge bothering on impersonation, unlawful possession and forgery.

His offence was said to be contrary to section 465 and punishable under sections 484, 430 and 467 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

According to the charge sheet obtained by SaharaReporters, the accused committed the offence on June 2, 2020 at about 9:30am in Akure.

He was said to have had in his possession a military camouflage outfit, forged Nigeria Immigration Service identity card and impersonated an officer of the Nigerian Air Force.

Abe pleaded not guilty to the charge when all the offences were read before him in court.

Augustine Omhenimhen, the police prosecutor, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file before the next date.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Oguntunwase, did not oppose the adjourned date but prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Magistrate Yakubu however, directed the defence counsel to write an undertaking that the accused person would not jump bail and shall be produced on any adjournment date.

The case was adjourned until June 23, 2020 for further hearing while instructing that the defendant be remanded in police custody pending the perfection of his bail.

 

Saharareporters, New York

