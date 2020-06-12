June 12: Undemocratic Forces, Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, has described the present crop of public office holders in Nigeria as tyrants and military dictators, who disguised as civilians in the name of operating a democracy to oppress Nigerians.



He said the situation in the country today was a mockery of democracy that was fought for 27 years by activists, who confronted the military junta and laid down their lives.



Sani said, "This was not the democracy that we fought for. This is a democracy that has been hijacked, manipulated and dictated by tyrants, fascists, dictators in civilian cap.

"So, it is difficult for us as a people to differentiate between what we call a military rule and what is available today as democratic dispensation.



"You have seen how human lives have become so cheap in the last 21 years from Sharia in the Northern part of Nigeria, killings in South-East, cult activities in the South and ethnic militias are on the rise. Boko Haram terrorists and bandits have led thousands of people into avoidable deaths.

"The undemocratic forces who never sacrificed for democracy took over the mantle of leadership in the country and perpetuated themselves for 16 years from 1999-2015.



"They wasted the resources of the country and were unable to lead the country to the dream of those who led people to fight for democracy in 1993.



"People are no longer free to express their opinion, we are still arresting people for posting their views on Twitter and Facebook and jailing them. We have seen how it is difficult for journalists to operate and conduct their affairs.



"People in the position of authority are still finding it difficult to behave like democrats and accept the fact that they came through a legitimate constitution."

Sani therefore admonished youths to emulate and embrace the virtues of the late MKO Abiola.

