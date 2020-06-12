Police Stop #EndRape Protest In Benue State

The police have ordered the organisers of a protest against the rising cases of rape in Nigeria to call off the demonstration.

The police called off the protest as the group gathered and prepared to move.

The organisers said they received a call from the Otukpo Area Commander asking them to cancel the protest due to security threat in the state. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

“We got an instruction early this morning while trying to step out for the awareness rally that we should stand it down.

“An order came in from the Otukpo Area Commander, ACP Emmanuel Ighodabo, that the proposed awareness should be put on hold for security reason.

“In as much as we have perfected every other arrangement, including sending notice to the various security agencies and coordinating various participating organizations, including the press, most of whom are already in town; we could not but respect the order given,” said one of the organisers of the protest, Comrade Prince Yemi Itodo. See Also Human Rights Police Stop #JusticeforTina Protest In Lagos

The organisers said the women, girls, as well as people with special needs were out ready to tell their stories and express their dissatisfaction at the unending rape cases in the country.

“Not less than seven persons have been raped in Idoma land and Benue in the last one week, with two suspects under police custody already.

"We demand justice for the victims,” a statement from the organisers read.