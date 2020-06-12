Police Stop #EndRape Protest In Benue State

The police called off the protest as the group gathered and prepared to move.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The police have ordered the organisers of a protest against the rising cases of rape in Nigeria to call off the demonstration.

The police called off the protest as the group gathered and prepared to move.

The organisers said they received a call from the Otukpo Area Commander asking them to cancel the protest due to security threat in the state.  Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

“We got an instruction early this morning while trying to step out for the awareness rally that we should stand it down.

“An order came in from the Otukpo Area Commander, ACP Emmanuel Ighodabo, that the proposed awareness should be put on hold for security reason.

“In as much as we have perfected every other arrangement, including sending notice to the various security agencies and coordinating various participating organizations, including the press, most of whom are already in town; we could not but respect the order given,” said one of the organisers of the protest, Comrade Prince Yemi Itodo.  See Also Human Rights Police Stop #JusticeforTina Protest In Lagos 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The organisers said the women, girls, as well as people with special needs were out ready to tell their stories and express their dissatisfaction at the unending rape cases in the country.

“Not less than seven persons have been raped in Idoma land and Benue in the last one week, with two suspects under police custody already.  

"We demand justice for the victims,” a statement from the organisers read.

 Police DPO Arm-twist #JusticeForTina Protest Organizer To Suspend Planned Protest LISTEN: Police DPO Arm-twist #JusticeForTina Protest Organizer To Suspend Planned Protest

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech I Am Committed To Rule Of Law, Free Press, President Buhari Says Despite Jailing Activists, Journalists And Critics
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Set Up Judicial Commission Of Enquiry To Unravel How MKO Abiola Died, Okei-Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Civil Society Groups Protest Rape, Police Brutality In Abuja, Demand Justice For Victims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Wife Of United States Policeman Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Till He Died Files For Divorce
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification From Participating In APC Primary Election, Says Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Panel Disqualifies Edo Governor, Obaseki, From Contesting Primary Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Two Others Disqualified By APC Screening Committee Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Pastor Adeboye, RCCG General Overseer, Threatens To Kill Anyone That Messes With His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mass Sack: 116 Ex-Employees Drag UBA To Court, Seek Payment Of 2bn For Unjust Dismissal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Full Speech With Which Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Annulled June 12 Elections Won By MKO Abiola
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Buhari Administration Has Worst Set Of Incompetent Leaders In Nigeria —Coalition Of Northern Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Undemocratic Forces, Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: How IBB, Abacha, Buhari, Others Betrayed MKO Abiola, Truncated Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad