We’ll Continue June 12 Struggle Until Nigeria’s Restructured — Gani Adams

It is good that our democracy is evolving, but sadly it is not yet Uhuru because this is not the kind of democracy we fought for during the June 12 struggle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2020

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday, described June 12, 1993, annulled election as the most defining moment in Nigeria’s history, saying the struggle to free Nigerians from the shackles of bondage will continue until the country is restructured into federating units. 

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed joy that part of the dreams of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) under his leadership, has been realised with the designation of June 12 as the authentic Democracy Day. 

The Yoruba leader, however, regretted that despite the sacrifices of the activists and pro-democracy groups, democracy has yet to take its root in the country. 

He pointed out that the only way out of the political logjam is to let the federating states develop at their own pace. 

He said, “When the federating units are allowed to develop at their own pace, there will be mutual benefits and progress. 

“The federating states will be geared towards achieving the best for the people at the grassroots. This is possible when there is healthy competition among the federating units. 

“The issue of security and state police would be taken care of without fear or favour. That is how it is in other climes where democracy thrives. “It is good that our democracy is evolving, but sadly it is not yet Uhuru because this is not the kind of democracy we fought for during the June 12 struggle. 

“The struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate given freely to late MKO Abiola in a free and fair election then was a long and hard one, to survive the military onslaughts.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs 39.4 Million Nigerians May Lose Jobs Before 2020 Ends, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Communities Over Violence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Taraba Killings: Confessions Of Killer Soldiers Shielded From Trial By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Expresses Lack Of Faith In APC Screening Process
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Jobs 39.4 Million Nigerians May Lose Jobs Before 2020 Ends, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian Writer, Loses Father
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl In Kogi, Threatens To Kill Victim's Family Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion ‘Buhari Makes Nigeria Most Dangerous Country In The World For Christians’ By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption 1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government To Release 603 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Back To Society In July
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad