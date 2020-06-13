BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Another Borno Community

Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Monguno town in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The attack comes days after the insurgents killed over 80 persons in some communities in Gubio Local Government Area of the state.

A security source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents came into the village around 1:15pm, shooting sporadically.

Monguno is around 100 km (62 miles) North-East of Maiduguri, Borno State.

It has been repeatedly attacked by insurgents,.who have made several attempts to overrun the large military base located just outside the town.

