Oyo Government Discharges 95 Coronavirus Patients

The Oyo State Government has discharged 95 Coronavirus patients after they received their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde Makinde said the figure raised the number of discharged cases so far to 271 in the state.

He said, “95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271.”

The governor, who is also the head of COVID-19 Task Force in the state, further announced that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 35 suspected cases came back posi.