42-year-old Man Dies Aboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight

Air India's flight AI 1906 departed Lagos in Nigeria at 7pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday and landed in Mumbai at 3:45am on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

A 42-year-old man suddenly collapsed and died due to natural causes aboard Air India's Lagos-Mumbai flight on Sunday, the national carrier said.

"A passenger aboard AI 1906 of June 13 from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today. 

"A doctor aboard along with our crew, trained to handle such medical emergencies, made a valiant attempt to revive the passenger, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation etc but all their efforts went in vain," the airline's spokesperson said.

The High Commission of India in Abuja had on Saturday announced the departure of 231 evacuees aboard the Air India aircraft to the Asian country.
 

