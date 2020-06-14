Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

Grace Oshiagwu, a 21-year-old female National Diploma student of Business Administration at the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, has been raped and killed.

The young lady was sexually assaulted and killed on Saturday afternoon at a church where her parents live around the Idi-Ori area of Shasha under Akinyẹle Local Government Area in Ibadan, the state capital. 

A source, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said, "Yes, it was another rape case close to my street and the lady was murdered at the same Akinyẹle LGA where Barakat was killed a few weeks ago. 

"But one thing that surprised me the most is that the lady's hair was shaved and taken away too. I feel it was for ritual purposes."

He revealed that her corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital in Ibadan for autopsy.

Confirming the incident, the police in Oyo State said an investigation had commenced into the case.

The incident occurred 10 days after Shomuyiwa Azeezat, who was seven months pregnant and a postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan, was raped and killed in Akinyele LGA. 

It also came after 18-year-old Barakat Bello was raped and killed in the same LGA. 

