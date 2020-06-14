APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja and signed by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said, "Governors have collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 governorship elections.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

Governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress have met and agreed to intervene in the current crisis rocking the party in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship elections the states.

The National Working Committee of the APC on Saturday affirmed the disqualification of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen, thereby further escalating the political crisis in the state's chapter of the party.

 

Akeredolu and Obaseki

