BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach

The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions has sealed Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the government's directive on ban on public gathering.



Naira Marley flew in private jet alongside his crew to perform at the concert in Abuja organised by Network Africa and Traffic Bar at Jabi Lake on Saturday, thereby breaching the Coronavirus safety guidelines out in place by government.

The FCT Ministerial Task Team on #COVID19 seals up Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating Presidential Task Forceâs directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded pandemic in the territory. #COVID19FCT pic.twitter.com/JSXJhBb8m3 — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) June 14, 2020

