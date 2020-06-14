BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach

Naira Marley flew in private jet alongside his crew to perform at the concert in Abuja organised by Network Africa and Traffic Bar at Jabi Lake on Saturday, thereby breaching the Coronavirus safety guidelines out in place by government.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions has sealed Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the government's directive on ban on public gathering.


