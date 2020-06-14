Every Punishment Given To Rapist Cannot Be Too Severe, Says Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said that every form of punishment that could be given to a rapist cannot be considered too severe.

He said this while speaking on the rising cases of rape in the country especially that of a 22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Recall that Uwaila was brutally raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in the city while reading.

In a three-minute video message on his personal Twitter account, Adeboye stated that while no crime can be more grievous than rape, no pain can be compared to that of a parent whose daughter had been raped.

He said, “In my own opinion, there is hardly any crime more grievous than rape, maybe with the possible exception of murder, because when you rape a girl you put a scar on her, not only physically but mentally, a scar that cannot be removed for the rest of her life.

“I am telling you there is no pain that I know of that can compare to the pain of parent whose daughter has been raped, the girl that was raped and killed in Benin happened to be one of my daughters and I am telling you I feel the pain seriously.”

Adeboye said he would continue to pray for the murderer of Uwa to be arrested while also saying that he would pray that God kills anyone, who attempts to rape.

“I want to put this on record that both myself and my prayer warriors will not rest in prayer until the perpetrators of this evil are brought to justice.

“I will pray that anyone who will ever think of raping anybody again, the almighty God will stop them before they can do so even if he has to take them away from this world to achieve that purpose,” he said.