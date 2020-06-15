32 Nigeriens Arrested For Attempting To Exit Ghana Through Unapproved Route

Immigration Officials at the Hamile border in the Upper West Region have arrested 32 Nigeriens who were returning to their home country using an unapproved route to Burkina Faso.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service, initial investigations revealed that the migrants aged between 17 and 74.

They have been living in Ghana for some time now and planned to sneak into Burkina Faso and then proceed to Niger for farming activities.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service in the region, Ibn Yussif Duranah said, “At about 0530HRS, the vigilant Immigration Officials on duty at Beat Two, a known unapproved route bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso in the Hamile Sector Command, nabbed thirty-two Nigeriens whose modus operandi was to journey into Burkina Faso through unapproved route and possibly proceed to their home country, Niger. Preliminary investigations revealed that they have been residing in Ghana for some time now, but now wished to return home for farming activities.”

“The busted ECOWAS nationals consisted of thirty-one males and a female. Their ages ranged between 17 and 74. They were screened by the health personnel before being sent back to Kumasi and its environs on-board Grandbird Tour Bus with registration number GT 4356-16. Their return trip is keenly monitored,” the statement added.

Ghana’s borders were closed as part of measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On May 31, 2020, President Akufo-Addo extended the closure of Ghana’s borders (land, air, and sea) to human traffic until further notice.

In his 10th televised address, President Akufo-Addo said even though the country’s borders were to remain closed, measures have been put in place to bring Ghanaians stranded abroad back into the country.

Immigration officials have also said that they would deal with anybody who tries to enter or exit the country illegally.

Despite these warnings, there have been attempts by some persons to either enter the country or exit using unapproved routes. In most of the cases, they have been arrested by Immigration officials.