32 Nigeriens Arrested For Attempting To Exit Ghana Through Unapproved Route

In his 10th televised address, President Akufo-Addo said even though the country’s borders were to remain closed, measures have been put in place to bring Ghanaians stranded abroad back into the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Immigration Officials at the Hamile border in the Upper West Region have arrested 32 Nigeriens who were returning to their home country using an unapproved route to Burkina Faso.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service, initial investigations revealed that the migrants aged between 17 and 74. 

They have been living in Ghana for some time now and planned to sneak into Burkina Faso and then proceed to Niger for farming activities.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service in the region, Ibn Yussif Duranah said, “At about 0530HRS, the vigilant Immigration Officials on duty at Beat Two, a known unapproved route bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso in the Hamile Sector Command, nabbed thirty-two Nigeriens whose modus operandi was to journey into Burkina Faso through unapproved route and possibly proceed to their home country, Niger. Preliminary investigations revealed that they have been residing in Ghana for some time now, but now wished to return home for farming activities.”

“The busted ECOWAS nationals consisted of thirty-one males and a female. Their ages ranged between 17 and 74. They were screened by the health personnel before being sent back to Kumasi and its environs on-board Grandbird Tour Bus with registration number GT 4356-16. Their return trip is keenly monitored,” the statement added.

Ghana’s borders were closed as part of measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On May 31, 2020, President Akufo-Addo extended the closure of Ghana’s borders (land, air, and sea) to human traffic until further notice.

In his 10th televised address, President Akufo-Addo said even though the country’s borders were to remain closed, measures have been put in place to bring Ghanaians stranded abroad back into the country.

Immigration officials have also said that they would deal with anybody who tries to enter or exit the country illegally.

Despite these warnings, there have been attempts by some persons to either enter the country or exit using unapproved routes. In most of the cases, they have been arrested by Immigration officials.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel 42-year-old Man Dies Aboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Four Feared Dead As Bridge Collapses In Kwara After Heavy Rainfall
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Soccer Nearly 200 Ghana World Cup Fans Are Said To Be Seeking Asylum In Brazil
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Again, Arik Air Passengers Stranded At Lagos Airport As Police Deploy Officers To Terminal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Nigerian Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, Passes Away
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel 42-year-old Man Dies Aboard Lagos-Mumbai Flight
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Tells IGP To Release ADC, Others Detained On Orders Of Husband's Personal Assistant
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics North In 'Extreme Backwardness' Under Buhari —Prof Adamu, APC Chieftain Laments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency You Are Mere Irritants, Featherweight, Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Civil Society Group Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Claims By NDDC Officials
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad