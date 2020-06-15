COVID-19: Nigerian Government To Evacuate 1,000 Stranded Citizens This Week

The Nigerian Government has said it will evacuate 1,000 Nigerians stranded across the world due to Coronavirus restrictions this week.



Nigeria has so far evacuated 1,523 of its citizens.



Dr Sani Aliyu, Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on Monday said the evacuees will undertake a new pre-evacuation test and 14-day compulsory isolation upon return. Medical Gear



Aliyu said that 500 evacuees would land in Abuja and another 500 in Lagos.



He said they will be coming in under the new evacuation protocol, which demands for a pre-evacuation test and 14-day self isolation on arrival against the former government-monitored isolation in hotels.