COVID-19: Ondo Records 30 Cases In One Week As Seven Health Workers Contract Virus

Seven of the cases are health workers serving in a private hospital where one of the earlier cases reported showed up for treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

Ondo State has recorded over 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the last one week.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who made the disclosure on Monday during his weekly briefing in Akure, the state capital, said the figure was frightening and also embarrassing.  Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He explained that out of the figure, 11 persons were infected in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, adding that the operations of the private hospital where the cases occured the in the town had been shut down.

The governor also added that the seven health workers had been isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure. 

Akeredolu further disclosed that the state now had a total of 73 confirmed cases spread across 11 local government areas of the state.

The governor called on the people of the state to cooperate with government to fight the pandemic.

