Department Of State Services Arrests Three Yobe Government Officials Attempting To Sell Donated Educational Materials

The Department of State Services has foiled an attempt by some top Yobe State Government officials to sell large consignment of educational materials donated to Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board.

It was learnt that the educational materials were donated by Victim Support Fund for distribution to schools in the state to enhance pupils' learning.

But the officials made arrangements to sell them at the point of delivery.

Luck ran out on the culprits while a trailer was transferring the materials to another truck arranged by the buyers at the outskirts of the state capital, Damaturu, when personnel of the DSS impounded the two trucks.

During investigations, it was discovered that the three officials of SUBEB deliberately sold the educational materials to make money.

The materials include textbooks and teaching aid meant for primary schools in Yobe State.