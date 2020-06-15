Department Of State Services Arrests Three Yobe Government Officials Attempting To Sell Donated Educational Materials

It was learnt that the educational materials were donated by Victim Support Fund for distribution to schools in the state to enhance pupils' learning.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The Department of State Services has foiled an attempt by some top Yobe State Government officials to sell large consignment of educational materials donated to Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board.

It was learnt that the educational materials were donated by Victim Support Fund for distribution to schools in the state to enhance pupils' learning.

But the officials made arrangements to sell them at the point of delivery. 

Luck ran out on the culprits while a trailer was transferring the materials to another truck arranged by the buyers at the outskirts of the state capital, Damaturu, when personnel of the DSS impounded the two trucks.

During investigations, it was discovered that the three officials of SUBEB deliberately sold the educational materials to make money.

The materials include textbooks and teaching aid meant for primary schools in Yobe State.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad