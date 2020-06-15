Nigerian Doctors Embark On Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors has directed its members in the country to begin indefinite nationwide strike action.

The strike action was declared following a breakdown of a series of meetings held with the government on payment of allowances and welfare of doctors.

The action was announced following the conclusion of a meeting by the leadership of the association on Sunday. File photo

It was also confirmed by Dr Aliyu Sokomba, NARD President, who lamented the bad state of hospitals and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients.

He said the action would, however, exempt doctors working in COVID-19 treatment centre.

Sokomba noted that if the government failed to address the needs of the association, COVID-19 doctors would join the strike action.