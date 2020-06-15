Nigerian Doctors Embark On Nationwide Strike

The strike action was declared following a breakdown of a series of meetings held with the government on payment of allowances and welfare of doctors.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The National Association of Resident Doctors has directed its members in the country to begin indefinite nationwide strike action.

The strike action was declared following a breakdown of a series of meetings held with the government on payment of allowances and welfare of doctors.

The action was announced following the conclusion of a meeting by the leadership of the association on Sunday.  File photo Google

It was also confirmed by Dr Aliyu Sokomba, NARD President, who lamented the bad state of hospitals and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients.

He said the action would, however, exempt doctors working in COVID-19 treatment centre.

Sokomba noted that if the government failed to address the needs of the association, COVID-19 doctors would join the strike action.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Civil Society Group Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Claims By NDDC Officials
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government To Evacuate 1,000 Stranded Citizens This Week
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency You Are Mere Irritants, Featherweight, Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad