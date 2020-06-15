Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha

The Nigerian Government has said that it is still unsafe to reopen schools because of uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic.



Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing on Monday.



He said, “The PTF appeals to state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing and step up community engagement, risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings. Boss Mustapha



“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres and other places where large gatherings could take place.



“The Presidential Task Force re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard. The PTF guidelines should be complied with while considering decisions on this in the future.”