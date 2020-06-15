Suspected Mastermind Of Killings In Katsina Village Declared Wanted, N5m Bounty Placed On Head

The police in Katsina State on Monday declared Adamu Alero (Yankuzo) wanted for being the mastermind of the recent deadly attack on Kadisau, a community where a village head was slaughtered and his body mutilated.

Over 20 others were also killed in that attack.

A reward of N5m has been kept aside as reward for anyone, who provides information leading to his arrest.

Kadisau is a village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina where bandits attacks have claimed several lives in recent weeks.

“Consequently, the Command hereby wish to declare “Adamu Aliero Yankuzo”, ‘m’, aged 45yrs of Yankuzo village,of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorizing Katsina and Zamfara states wanted and has placed a bounty of N5m on his head – dead or alive. Any person or group persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest to please report to the nearest police station,” Sanusi Buba, Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, said.

