Suspected Mastermind Of Killings In Katsina Village Declared Wanted, N5m Bounty Placed On Head

A reward of N5m has been kept aside as reward for anyone, who provides information leading to his arrest.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2020

The police in Katsina State on Monday declared Adamu Alero (Yankuzo) wanted for being the mastermind of the recent deadly attack on Kadisau, a community where a village head was slaughtered and his body mutilated.

Over 20 others were also killed in that attack. 

A reward of N5m has been kept aside as reward for anyone, who provides information leading to his arrest.

Kadisau is a village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina where bandits attacks have claimed several lives in recent weeks.

“Consequently, the Command hereby wish to declare “Adamu Aliero Yankuzo”, ‘m’, aged 45yrs of Yankuzo village,of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorizing Katsina and Zamfara states wanted and has placed a bounty of N5m on his head – dead or alive.  Any person or group persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest to please report to the nearest police station,” Sanusi Buba, Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari's ADC Released, Reassigned To Force Headquarters, Others Regain Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Killed Elder Brother's Wife In Zamfara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Black Man Rayshard Brooks Celebrated Daughter's Birthday Hours Before Police Shot Him In Atlanta
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Female Student Raped And Killed In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: 717 Cases Reported In Five Months In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock Villa: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Yusuf, Mamman Daura And Aso Rock Cabal Gang Up Against Aisha, Move To Strip Her of Security Details
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Move To Resolve Edo, Ondo Party Crisis Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Shooting In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Governors As Dictators! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad