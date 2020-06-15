We Will Continue To Probe Sanusi, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has said his adminstration will continue to probe Muhammadu Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano for alleged financial impropriety.



Sanusi was dethroned in March and subsequently banished from Kano after he spoke out against corruption, illiteracy and harmful cultural practices in the state.



While speaking with journalists, Ganduje said he would continue his probe against the former emir despite a court order restraining him from doing so.



He said, “When we wanted to bring on board reform to our traditional institution, the former emir did not cooperate with the process of reform. The process was truncated, so the only option for him was to find his way out. And that was what happened.

"That time there was this so-called Kano Elders Forum that tried to also frustrate the reform process. Their case was squashed by another court of competent jurisdiction.



“In the absence of all legal issues, the probe will continue. When he took them to court to stop the agency from probing him, the case was quashed. So they will continue probing him according to the set down law.



“The reform of the traditional institution was the sole aim of trickling down development to other parts of the state, particularly the communities that house the new emirates, that they were created.”