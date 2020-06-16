Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military

Residents in Katsina in recent days have embarked on major protests to demand an end to the killings that have made their lives unbearable.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, has begged residents in his home state, Katsina, not to protest incessant attacks on their communities by armed bandits.

Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday said protests would mar military operations already underway in the state.

Residents in Katsina in recent days have embarked on major protests to demand an end to the killings that have made their lives unbearable.

The statement reads, "The Presidency assures Nigerians that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism, urging more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens. 

"President Muhammadu Buhari, who has approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states to rid the areas of bandits, assures that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircrafts already deployed under “Operation Accord’’.

"The operation was launched three weeks ago. Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges." 



"President Buhari appeals to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state, while sympathising with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.

"President Buhari admonishes that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urging Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests.’’

 

 #KatsinaIsBleeding: Residents March Against Insecurity As Killings Persist #KatsinaIsBleeding: Residents March Against Insecurity As Killings Persist

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption LASU Crisis: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Reportedly Under Pressure To Appoint Ex-Governing Council Members Accused Of Corruption
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Remembering The “Profeseers” Of UNILAG By Joke Omotunde
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad