Edo Poll: APC Shouldn’t Treat Obaseki Like Ambode –Edwin Clark

I am indeed, very disappointed and embarrassed that professors, noted for rationality, judiciousness and erudition, should now be allowing themselves to be used by people, who, educationally, are not their peers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Elder statesman and prominent leader of the South-South region, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday, condemned the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obasek, by the Prof. Ayuba Jonathan-led All Progressives Congress Edo Governorship Primary Screening Committee.

He said to give Obaseki the same treatment given to ex-Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, would be “horrendous.”

The elder statesman expressed regret that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has been allowed by his party leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, “and my respected Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to perpetuate the happenings in Edo State.”

The former Federal Commissioner for Information said this in a statement titled: “Edo State APC crisis: No individual is bigger than Nigeria”, issued in Warri but obtained by The PUNCH in Abuja.

Clark said, “If the leadership of the APC, including Mr President, fails to intervene in this unfortunate crisis in Edo State, I would appeal to the opposition, PDP to take advantage of the situation. I repeat, PDP should take advantage of this unfortunate crisis in the APC, to adopt the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki as their candidate.

The statement added, “I condemn, in the strongest terms, the disqualification of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, by the APC screening committee under the leadership of Professor Ayuba Jonathan, over alleged inconsistencies in the governor’s academic credentials.

“I am indeed, very disappointed and embarrassed that professors, noted for rationality, judiciousness and erudition, should now be allowing themselves to be used by people, who, educationally, are not their peers.

“What the Prof. Ayuba Jonathan-led APC screening committee did is a shame to the academic world, not listening or accepting the statement from the Registrar of the University of Ibadan, the country’s premier university, instead, it resorted to adopting pettiness and irregularities to achieve a predetermined outcome.

“The subsequent upholding of that illegitimate decision by the APC Appeal Committee is yet another action that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. These developments are very unfortunate, irresponsible, reckless, and appalling.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspects Linked To Ondo Banker's Death Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Urges US To Probe Murder Of Nigerian-American Activist Toyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad