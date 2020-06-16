Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin

Secretary to the LGA, Damian Eze, who confirmed the demise of his boss, said he died of heart complications at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State, Chief Patrick Omeje, is dead.

Secretary to the LGA, Damian Eze, who confirmed the demise of his boss, said he died of heart complications at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu on Monday.

His death comes five months after several youths protested against his administration by walking round Nsukka community with a mock coffin. 

They accused him of poor performance during his first term in office and advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to support his re-election.

Omeje was said to have taken ill a few weeks ago and moved to a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

His political godfather, Senator Fidelis Okoro, died about two months ago in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Remembering The “Profeseers” Of UNILAG By Joke Omotunde
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad