FCT Residents Return To Normal Life Despite Increase In COVID-19 Cases

The situation in the FCT has degenerated so much that residents now go about their normal businesses without observing 'social distancing', wearing face masks or using hand sanitisers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have thrown caution to the wind in their quest to return to normal life as many of them now brazenly flout the measures recommended by government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Commercial vehicles now carry above the stipulated number of passengers, thereby putting many people at risk of contracting the virus. 

Our correspondent visited some markets in the city center and satellite towns where residents were seen clustered together without wearing face masks.

Night life has also returned to the city as fun seekers now openly cool off and unwind at night clubs and hotels despite the ban on this type of businesses. 

Meanwhile, Chairman of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday expressed worry over non-compliance by Nigerians across the country of the measures put in place by the committee. 

He said, "We wish to re-emphasise that all relaxed measures are still subject to review and advisories issued for personal and public safety purposes. The breach of the ban on interstate travels is also a point of concern."

FCT has so far recorded 1264 confirmed cases with fears now mounting that the number could rise further.

