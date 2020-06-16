Governor Obaseki Will Soon Join Us, Edo PDP Says

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has said that governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, will soon join their fold.

Obaseki had on Tuesday announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress after failing to win the support of party leaders including the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who had been at war with him over the control of political affairs in Edo.

Following Obaseki’s resignation from the APC on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Chairman of the PDP in Edo, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, announced that the governor would soon join their fold. Godwin Obaseki

He however, said the governor would not be given an automatic ticket to fly the party’s flag as other aspirants had shown interest in the same position ahead of the primary slated for June 19 and 20.

Aziegbemi said, “There is nothing like an automatic ticket for anybody; it is like that in any democratic environment, and there is a process as laid down by the constitution of the party and that we will follow. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Dumps APC After Meeting With President Buhari

“But I can confirm to you that the governor, his deputy, and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining the PDP soon. We have been in touch in the last few days; by tomorrow (today), I will be able to confirm the exact date he will be joining with his team.”

See Also Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State