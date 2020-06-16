JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria

The examination board has set 160 as the cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2019/2020 academic session, 120 for polytechnics while colleges of education and other innovative institutions stood at 100.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced cutt-off marks for admission into institutions of higher learning in the country.

The examination board has set 160 as the cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2019/2020 academic session, 120 for polytechnics while colleges of education and other innovative institutions stood at 100.

Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of JAMB, on Tuesday said, 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in 2019 out of the 1.8m that wrote the examination. 

He said about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019.

He said candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption LASU Crisis: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Reportedly Under Pressure To Appoint Ex-Governing Council Members Accused Of Corruption
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Not Yet Safe To Reopen Schools In Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Ogun State Students Demand Cancellation Of School Fees, Request Provision Of Study Allowance
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Winners And Losers Of ASUU Strike By Toks Ero
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Remembering The “Profeseers” Of UNILAG By Joke Omotunde
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad