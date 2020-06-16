JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced cutt-off marks for admission into institutions of higher learning in the country.



The examination board has set 160 as the cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2019/2020 academic session, 120 for polytechnics while colleges of education and other innovative institutions stood at 100.



Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of JAMB, on Tuesday said, 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in 2019 out of the 1.8m that wrote the examination.



He said about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019.



He said candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.