Killings In Northern Nigeria Unacceptable, Arewa Consultative Forum Tells Buhari

Government must, beyond condemnation, take an immediate and more comprehensive action to stop the bloodshed. ACF calls on the government in a strong term to act now

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The Arewa Consultative Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately act to end the incessant killings in the Northern part of the country.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, in a chat with SaharaReporters, condemned the inaction of the president saying the president must move to end the killings of Nigerians.

Yawe also said that the government must take comprehensive steps in protecting the lives of the people.

“The killing in the North by bandits or Boko Haram in whatever guise they are called is unacceptable. 

“Government must, beyond condemnation, take an immediate and more comprehensive action to stop the bloodshed. ACF calls on the government in a strong term to act now,” Yawe said.

The Coalition against Killings in Northern Nigeria has also condemned President Buhari’s handling of security in the Northern region of the country, saying killings have escalated under his watch. See Also Politics Killings In Northern Nigeria Have Escalated Under Buhari’s Administration –Northern Coalition 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The coalition gave President Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to end killings in the entire states of the North, adding that any reported case of killings after the ultimatum “will leave no option than to mobilise citizens to take to the streets until the government is completely shut down”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Insecurity: Indigenous People of Katsina Demand State of Emergency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Two Killed, Many Houses Razed As Bandits Invade Villages In Niger State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency You Are Mere Irritants, Featherweight, Presidency Replies Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill 40 Persons In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insurgency Borno Governor, Zulum, Visits Faduma Kolomdi Village After Boko Haram Attack, Told 81 Died, Village Head, Six Others Abducted
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Senator ‘Pepperito’ Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Suspends Aviation Company Which Flew Naira Marley To Abuja Indefinitely
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Real Reason, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Was Disqualified From All Progressives Congress Primary In State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics WAEC Confirms Benue Lawmaker Used Forged Certificate To Contest, Win Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspects Linked To Ondo Banker's Death Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Urges US To Probe Murder Of Nigerian-American Activist Toyin Salau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad