Killings In Northern Nigeria Unacceptable, Arewa Consultative Forum Tells Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately act to end the incessant killings in the Northern part of the country.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, in a chat with SaharaReporters, condemned the inaction of the president saying the president must move to end the killings of Nigerians.

Yawe also said that the government must take comprehensive steps in protecting the lives of the people.

“The killing in the North by bandits or Boko Haram in whatever guise they are called is unacceptable.

“Government must, beyond condemnation, take an immediate and more comprehensive action to stop the bloodshed. ACF calls on the government in a strong term to act now,” Yawe said.

The Coalition against Killings in Northern Nigeria has also condemned President Buhari’s handling of security in the Northern region of the country, saying killings have escalated under his watch. See Also Politics Killings In Northern Nigeria Have Escalated Under Buhari’s Administration –Northern Coalition

The coalition gave President Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to end killings in the entire states of the North, adding that any reported case of killings after the ultimatum “will leave no option than to mobilise citizens to take to the streets until the government is completely shut down”.