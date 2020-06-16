Man Petitions Nigerian Army To Investigate Killing Of 17-year-old Son, 14 Others By Soldiers In Lagos

Mr Gabriel Obah, a resident of Olowojeje Community in Ajeromi Local Govemment Area of Lagos State, has asked the Nigerian Army to order an investigation into the killing of his 17-year-old-son and 14 others by some soldiers in Lagos State.

Obah in a petition to the Nigerian Army written by his lawyer, said the soldiers invaded the community and shot sporadically, leading to the death of not less than 15 persons with many injured.

He disclosed that the army personnel, mostly Hausas, were invited by their kinmen in the community following a dispute.

Obah added that his son died at a hospital after he was shot at close range by one of the soldiers.

Narrating the incident, he said, “Very recently, dispute erupted between the Hausas and the Yorubas residing in Olowojeje Community in Ajeromi Local Government Area Of Lagos State. It is our further brief that on the 27th of May, 2020, the Seriki Hausa relying on his Muslim brothers in the Nigerian Army, invited some military officers into Olowojeje Community in Ajeromi Local Government Area of Lagos State with the Intention of killing specific persons but for inexplicable reasons, the military officers who invaded the community proceeded to Olowojeje Community and started shooting sporadically, killing over 15 persons most of whom were not Yorubas.

“Our client's son who was buying noodles at the time when the sporadic shooting started, was hit at a close range by bullets from the guns of your officers and died at Femi Hospital situated at 41 Bale Street, Olodi Apapa Lagos State.”

Obah said that the military left the community after the onslaught, adding that the “Seriki Hausa community has remained unperturbed because of his obvious connections with his Muslim brothers in the Nigerian Army”.

The father is asking the military as well as the Nigerian Government to order an investigation into the killings of the innocent Nigerians and ensure those involved face justice.

“As we speak, the Seriki Hausa Olowojeje Community in Ajeromi Local Government Area of Lagos State knows the identity of the military officers who extra-judicially murdered our client's son.

“It is in the light of the above that we call on you to use your good offices to do the following: order the investigation of the gruesome and extra-judicial killing of Master Obah Gooday by officers of the Nigerian Army acting at the behest of the Seriki Hausa of Olowojeje Community in Ajeromi Local Government Area of Lagos State,” the lawyer added.