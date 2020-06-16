Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions

The Nigeria Government on Tuesday gave conditions for the reopening of academic institutions across the country.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, while speaking at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, said a number of conditions must be met before schools are finally reopened.

Academic institutions were closed in March in Nigeria to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Emeka Nwajiuba

Nwajiuba said, “All institutions must have hand-washing facilities, body temperature checks, body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc.

“The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and all efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene. Ensure social and physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

“While we look forward to easing the lockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the heads of institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”