Oluwatoyin Salau: US Senator, Harris, Kerry Washington, Others Call For End To Violence Against Blacks

They demanded justice in the case of Nigerian-American, Oluwatoyin Salau, as they unequivocally condemned the discrimination and violence against Black-Americans.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

A Senator in the United States of America, Kamala Harris; Kerry  Washington, an American actress; and Lonnie Corant Lynn Jr. better known by his stage name Common, have joined in the call for an end to violence against blacks especially women and girls in the US.

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a 19-year-old activist, who has been at the forefront of the #BlackLivesMatter protests in her native Tallahassee, Florida, was found dead days after she was declared missing following her disclosure that she was sexually assaulted. 

Common, who tweeted in condemnation of Salau’s death, called on all to stand up against violence.

“#JusticeForToyin: She spent the last days of her life fighting for justice for her people. It shouldn't be lost on us that Black women have been at the forefront of these Movements. 

“We have to stand up against violence happening to our Black women and girls. God bless her soul,” he tweeted. 

Harris also said people must do better to protect the lives of every black woman.

She tweeted, “Heart-wrenching. Oluwatoyin Salau used her voice to fight for the Black community and speak out against injustice. She was only 19 and had her whole life ahead of her. 

“We must do better to protect Black women and value their lives. #JusticeForToyin.”

Washington described Toyin’s death as heartbreaking, demanding justice on the issue.

Her tweet reads, “This is heartbreaking. Toyin, I am praying for you. I am praying for your family. I will continue to say your name and bring #JusticeForToyin #SayHerName.”

Saharareporters, New York

