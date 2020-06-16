Ondo Government Moves To Domesticate Child Rights Act, Violence Against Persons

The Ondo State Government said it would soon domesticate the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye made the disclosure in an interview on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Olawoye said the move was to further help to curb the rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

According to him, the state was also looking into other relevant laws to prosecute those found guilty of rape in the state.

He said the law would ensure any person convicted will serve life imprisonment while any offender less than 18 years will serve 14 years in prison among others.

Also speaking, Chairman of International Federation of Women Lawyers in Ondo State, Mrs Bola Joel Ogundadegbe, condemned the rising cases of sexual abuse and violence against women in the country.

Ogundadegbe said the government needed to enact laws that would deal decisively with offenders, noting that the VAPP law will take care of every aspect of abuses in the society.