Plateau Community Head, Man Killed In Renewed Attacks As Police Station Set Ablaze

Gunmen on Sunday evening attacked Kambang-Malul village, Daffo District in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing the village head and one other person.

This is even as armed robbers attacked a shop in Panyam village of Mangu Local Government Area of the state, shooting four customers at the shop, ThePunch reports.

The gunmen that attacked Bokkos, suspected to be Fulani militias, ambushed the village head, Mr. Musa Ataka, and one Mr. Danjuma Taake, while they were returning from a neighbouring village, where they had visited a friend.

They were stabbed to death by their assailants.

A source from the village said the two were hacked down by the assailants just by the roadside, adding that their remains were discovered by passersby, who then alerted their families that came to evacuate them to Luna Hospital mortuary, Bokkos.

In Panyam, the four were shot by armed robbers at Point of Sales shop on Sunday, while the shop owner, Chief Ifeanyi Ude, was transacting business with his customers.

The armed robbers, numbering five, reportedly forced their way into Ude’s shop, shot the customers, made away with a huge sum of money before escaping unhurt.

The victims were immediately rushed to COCIN Rural Health Hospital, Panyam, for treatment.

Mangu Divisional Police Officer, Mr. Yusuf Balami, who confirmed the incident, told ThePunch, “It is true that armed robbers attacked the PoS shop and carted away an undisclosed amount of money, leaving behind four wounded persons.”

He also confirmed that the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, adding that efforts were being made to track down the robbers.

Meanwhile, irate youths of Ampang district of the same Mangu Local Government Area have set a police station in the community ablaze over an alleged plan by the police to shield a man suspected to have caused the disappearance of a trader’s manhood.

The suspect had been dragged to the police station over the incident, and as the police tried to mediate in the case, youths in the community besieged the station, insisting that the suspect be released to them for jungle justice, but the police refused.

More security operatives deployed to the area were said to have whisked the suspect to an unknown place for safety, a development said to have angered the youths, leading to the torching of the police station.