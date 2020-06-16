Yobe Residents Groan Over Sub-standard Solar Streetlights Installed By Top Government Official

Residents of Damaturu, capital of Yobe State, have expressed concern over the crumbling state of solar streetlights installed by a government official, who was given the contract for the project.

Some residents observed that solar streetlights installed in 2007 during the time of a former governor, Mamman Ali, were still functioning properly while those recently erected by the present administration through a top government official at a huge amount had started collapsing.

One resident, who craved anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the collapse of the streetlights was an indication of the shoddy execution of the contract and failure of the government to ensure that public projects were done according to global standards.

He said, “The contractors had a field day and now the whole project is gradually falling apart.

“Now, it is very risky plying roads where these streetlights have been installed. The possibility of the gigantic iron falling on individuals or cars is frightening.”