APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress took a different turn on Wednesday as Victor Giadom, the party’s incumbent Deputy National Secretary, took over as Acting National Chairman.

In a statement, counsel to Giadom, Oluwole Afolabi, maintained that a court had recognised Giadom as Acting Chairman.

He said a statement issued by the party affirming Senator Abiola Ajumobi as Acting Chairman must been have issued in error or out of ignorance of the order of the FCT High Court issued on 16th of March, 2020, by Hon. Justice S.U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020.

The statement however warned Ajimobi not to parade himself as Chairman of the party or he would face contempt of court.

As a result, Giadom addressed journalists on Wednesday in Abuja and reversed all decisions taken by Adams Oshiomhole's leadership on the party's primary in Edo State.

He thereafter asked all aspirants including Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo to reappear before the screening committee for a fresh process.

The suspension of Oshiomole was on Tuesday Upheld by a Court of Appeal in Abuja, paving the way for a new leadership in the party.