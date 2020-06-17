APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party

Following the unavailability of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi to act as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee of the party has annouced National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta as its acting Chairman.

The move by the highest decision making body of the party discards Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the party.

Giadom had earlier on Wednesday addressed the press, announcing himself as the new chairman following a court order empowering him to do so.

He had also claimed that the had the backing of members of the NWC.

The NWC revealed its position on the chairmanship of the party following a meeting by the members.

"The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress rose from a meeting at the party's National Secretariat on Wednesday affirming Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the party's Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court's ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the party's constitution.

“Due to Senator Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta, to act on Ajimobi’s behalf, an action backed by the party’s constitution, which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National Chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman,” a release by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, read.

Recall that SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Ajimobi was being treated at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, after being infected with Coronavirus.

Ajimobi was a few weeks ago rushed to the facility after his health condition deteriorated and has since remained at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with doctors said to be making frantic efforts to save his life.

