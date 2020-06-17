COVID-19: House Of Representatives Complex In Abuja Shuts For Fumigation

In a circular referenced NASS/HR/MSD/ClR/003/IV138 dated 17th June, Titus Jatau, a deputy director, said the leadership of the House of Representatives directed all management staff to remain at home for two days until after the exercise.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The House of Representatives complex in Abuja has been shut down by management of the National Assembly for two days for fumigation exercise to prevent the spread COVID-19.

In a circular referenced NASS/HR/MSD/ClR/003/IV138 dated 17th June, Titus Jatau, a deputy director, said the leadership of the House of Representatives directed all management staff to remain at home for two days until after the exercise.

It could also not be ascertained whether the exercise had anything to do with any confirmed COVID-19 case within the complex. 

The document reads, “Approval has been granted for the 2nd quarter fumigation exercise to be carried out tomorrow Thursday, 18th and Friday,19th June, 2020.

“In the light of the above, all staff are requested to stay away during this period of the exercise and to resume work on Monday, 22nd June, 2020.”
 

