Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole

There are indications that embattled Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, may withdraw his resignation from the All Progressive Congress following the pronouncement of the Appeal Court that affirmed the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the top party officials, who are also loyalists of Obaseki, have perfected a plan to take advantage of the ill-health of Deputy National Chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi and upturned some of the decision made by Oshiomole.

Ajimobi has been appointed as acting chairman of the party amid concerns about the former Oyo governor’s health.

A source within the party, who pleaded not to be mentioned, revealed that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shaibu, might assume the role of Ajimobi and reject Obaseki's resignation from the party.

This, the source says, will make the coast clear for the Edo state chapter of the APC to hold indirect primary instead of direct primary as approved by the party.

Obaseki has not made any official announcement of joining any party since he tendered his resignation from APC.

The source said that for the Appeal Court to sit in the night and rule in his matter showed that he was fighting powerful forces in the government.