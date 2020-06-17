Group Condemns Arrest Of Katsina Protest Leader, Urges President Buhari To Go After Bandits And Not Critics

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The Concerned Nigerians group has asked the Nigeria Police Force to immediately release Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Mr Nastura Sharif, who is currently being detained for leading a protest against insecurity in Northern Nigeria. 

Recall that on Tuesday some members of the group protested in Katsina, calling on Aminu Masari, the state governor, and President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over their inability to safeguard lives and properties of Nigerians in the North. 

Reacting to the development, the Concerned Nigerians group in a statement by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, berated the Nigerian Government and police of being intolerant of dissents. 

The statement reads, “We are greatly worried that the President is arresting critics of his sheer incompetence in the handling of security situations in the North instead of the bandits killing Nigerians. The President should arrest the bandits and not patriotic citizens speaking up against the gross incompetence of the government. A government that negotiates and begs bandits cannot be arresting critics. 

“The President needs to show leadership and stop arresting those criticizing him. We are in democracy and this system of government gives the citizens the right and freedom to hold elected public officials accountable. 

"If the President can’t tolerate dissents, he should be courageous enough to resign. Freedom of assembly is one of the most fundamental rights of the citizens in a democracy.”

Adeyanju further stated that the primary responsibility of any government was security of lives and property of citizens and President Buhari and Governor Masari have greatly failed.  See Also Politics Nigerians Ask Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, To Resign After Admitting Failure In Tackling Insecurity 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The statement added, “All the energy being expended by the police in arresting Mr Sharif and other concerned Nigerians who protested on Tuesday in Katsina should be channelled into taming the monstrous bandits terrorising the people of Katsina and other parts of North. 

“We are solidly behind Nastura Sharif and we call on the Nigerian Government to release him immediately from detention.”

