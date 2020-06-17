Igbo Diaspora Group Calls For Reinforcement Of Region Against Fulani Herdsmen Attack

The Igbo Board of Deputies in South Africa has called for the tightening of security in the South-Eastern part of the country following renewed attacks by Fulani herdsmen and militias.

The group made the demand following the killing of one person by Fulani militias disguised as herdsmen in Ogwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

People from the region are urged to take the security of their lives and properties serious as the folding of arms had become futile and led to more deaths in the region, said the group in a statement jointly signed by Austin Okeke Esq, Global President of Igbo Board of Deputies; Mazi Obi Okoli, Coordinator of Europe; and Efuru Nwapa- Obua, Coordinator of UK. Armed Fulani herdsmen

The statement reads, “Igboland has been invaded by terror groups and Fulani militias disguising as herdsmen, which action we believe is tantamount to provocation; we, therefore, have the right as enshrined in both local and international laws to defend ourselves against such aggression.

“We can no longer fold our arms and watch this despicable violation of our dignity and ruthless butchering of our people on our native land.”

The group stated that it would work with the Association of South East Town Unions to mobilise the people to secure Igboland in the absence of a clear and robust government policy to protect lives and property in our region.

As part of its outlined move, the group said it would be raising an army of one million Igbo youth in order to boost the already existing vigilante and neighbourhood groups.

It added, “ASETU is working collaboratively with traditional institutions, vigilante groups and neighbourhood outfits to protect and secure our communities in Igboland; they are indeed working for us.

“To achieve this, grassroots mobilization exercises must now commence immediately as we say enough is enough.”