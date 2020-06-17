Jiti Ogunye Slams Nigerian Judiciary, Says Country In ‘Era Of Jurisprudential Flux’

Ogunye highlighted some controversial decisions of the court and the judiciary.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Jiti Ogunye, has slammed the Nigerian judiciary system for its undue interference in internal political affairs in the country.

In a subtle reference to the removal of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court as governor of Imo State, the lawyer condemned the bench, saying Nigeria was living “in an era of jurisprudential flux and caselaw meltdown”. 

Ogunye, who made his position known through a tweet, highlighted some controversial decisions of the court and the judiciary.

He said, “Courts barred a party from fielding candidates in a general election, nullify votes cast in elections as “wasted votes”, replace governors elected by voters, and interfere in parties’ internal affairs by removing chairs.

“We live in an era of jurisprudential flux and caselaw meltdown!”

Saharareporters, New York

