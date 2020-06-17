Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Onogwu Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Abdulateef Suleiman, Personal Assistant to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, is dead.

Muhammed said Suleiman died after a brief illness. 

He said, “We regret to announce the passage of the Personal Assistant to the governor of Kogi State, Abdulateef Suleiman.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at the age of 41.

“He will be buried later on Wednesday according to Islamic funeral rites.”

 

Saharareporters, New York

