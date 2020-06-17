NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina

Mohammed said it was unfortunate that within one week, over 90 people were killed, stressing that the victims’ families cannot be persuaded that Buhari is doing well

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

A Nigerian lawmaker in the second republic, Dr Junaid Mohammed, has advised Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, to tone down his language while reacting to Buhari’s critics.

Mohammed, while responding to Adesina’s vociferous response to the complaints made by the Northern Elders Forum on insecurity in Nigeria, said no rational person could confront the people living under the tyranny of terrorists and bandits and give the Buhari government a pass mark.

He spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday.

Adesina had referred to the Northern Elders Forum as “irritants and featherweight” in a statement he issued on behalf of the Presidency.

Mohammed said, “I will advise Adesina to avoid the kind of language that will shift the matter of national affairs to personal insult in what he called the Northern Elders Forum; it is a prominent attack.

“These people (NEF) expressed their view and gave their facts. You are to address the issue. The issue on the ground is that they are nursing dissatisfaction with insecurity in this country in addition to the economy.

“In our culture and Adesina’s culture, you don’t jump to insult people for no reason.”

Mohammed said it was unfortunate that within one week, over 90 people were killed, stressing that the victims’ families cannot be persuaded that Buhari is doing well even if he meant to do well.

He added, “I am not justifying insecurity in the North or East or South. Every Nigerian is entitled to have their security guaranteed by the government and the government must be up and doing in protecting the lives and property of the people because the primary responsibility of the government is to defend law and order.

“Let us return to the rational argument rather than insult the Northern Elders Forum.”

